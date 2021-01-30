Five arrested after fire at virus-hit barracks housing asylum seekers
Published
Five men have been arrested after a suspected arson attack at a virus-hit military barracks in Kent, where hundreds of asylum seekers have been living.Full Article
Published
Five men have been arrested after a suspected arson attack at a virus-hit military barracks in Kent, where hundreds of asylum seekers have been living.Full Article
A huge fire erupted at government housing for asylum seekers, Napier Barracks, on Friday (January 29) in Folkestone, Kent, England,..