UK records 1,200 more COVID deaths and 23,275 cases
Published
Another 1,200 people have died with coronavirus in the UK, according to government figures.Full Article
Published
Another 1,200 people have died with coronavirus in the UK, according to government figures.Full Article
Watch VideoThe list of states reporting new infections from a highly-contagious coronavirus variant is growing...
"Not..
News reports indicate COVID-19 vaccines are not getting out soon enough nor in adequate supplies to most regions, but there may be..