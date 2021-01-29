Chelsea v Burnley
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Burnley.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Burnley.Full Article
Callum Hudson-Odoi produced a magnificent display as Thomas Tuchel picked up his first win as Chelsea manager - and his performance..
The manager faces the media afetr Chelsea emerged 2-0 winners over Burnley at Stamford Bridge