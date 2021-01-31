Dubai Desert Classic: Paul Casey wins by four shots
Published
England's Paul Casey wins his 15th European Tour title after a four-stroke success at the Dubai Desert Classic.Full Article
Published
England's Paul Casey wins his 15th European Tour title after a four-stroke success at the Dubai Desert Classic.Full Article
Paul Casey reflects on joining an illustrious list of champions at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and discusses his Ryder Cup..
Paul Casey reflects on an impressive finish to his third round at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and discusses his hopes of winning..