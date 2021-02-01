Rory McIlroy's hopes of a final round flourish at the Farmers Insurance Open fell flat in La Jolla, California as he slipped off the pace on Sunday to finish outside the top-eight for only the third time in his last seven events.Full Article
Rory McIlroy fades on final day as Patrick Reed triumphs at Farmers Insurance Open
Farmers Insurance Open: Reed and Noren share lead as McIlroy makes steady start
Patrick Reed and Alex Noren share the lead after day one at the Farmers Insurance Open as Rory McIlroy makes a promising start.
BBC Sport