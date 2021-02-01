Captain Sir Tom Moore joined by family in hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis
Published
Family members of Captain Sir Tom Moore are with him in hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19, Bedford Hospital has said.Full Article
Published
Family members of Captain Sir Tom Moore are with him in hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19, Bedford Hospital has said.Full Article
Captain Sir Tom Moore Admitted to Hospital After Contracting COVID-19
Captain Sir Tom Moore Has Been Admitted to Hospital Following Positive COVID Test