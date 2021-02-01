Hundreds have been sending get-well messages to the NHS fundraising hero after he was admitted to Bedford Hospital on SundayFull Article
Captain Tom's family 'with him in hospital' as he battles Covid-19
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Captain Sir Tom Moore is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his family has said.The 100-year-old charity..
Covid-19 coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore in hospital with Covid-19
New Zealand Herald
-
Captain Sir Tom Moore surrounded by family in hospital
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Captain Sir Tom Moore joined by family in hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital with Covid 19
CAPTAIN Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital with Covid 19, his family have announced.
Hereford Times
Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
Captain Sir Tom Moore is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his family has said.
Belfast Telegraph