Bournemouth transfer news: Shane Long signs on loan from Southampton
Published
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Bournemouth sign forward Shane Long on loan from Southampton until the end of the season, subject to EFL approval.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Bournemouth sign forward Shane Long on loan from Southampton until the end of the season, subject to EFL approval.Full Article
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Southampton complete a late loan move for Liverpool's Japan forward Takumi Minamino, as Shane Long..