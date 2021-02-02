Today, during a discussion with Susanna Reid and her co-host Piers Morgan, Charlotte revealed she had been trolled yesterday having returned to the show.Full Article
Charlotte Hawkins forced to defend herself over self-isolation after trolling
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Charlotte Hawkins announces important reason for 10-day GMB absence
The GMB presenter was back in the studio to host the ITV1 daytime TV favourite, ahead of Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid returning at..
Tamworth Herald