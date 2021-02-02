Stevenage v Exeter City
Published
BBC Local News: Devon -- Live coverage of Tuesday's League Two game between Stevenage and Exeter City.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Devon -- Live coverage of Tuesday's League Two game between Stevenage and Exeter City.Full Article
"Tuesday night, Stevenage away, to get three points and the clean sheet, you can’t ask for too much more from the team"
“There are eight games this month and a few good wins can shoot you up the table. It’s a massive month for us."