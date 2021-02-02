Gareth Southgate pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed Captain Sir Tom Moore for uniting the country “in a way that few ever could” as Wembley Stadium was lit up in tribute.Full Article
His death aged 100 on February 2 led to tributes from around the world
People across the UK joined together to applaud Captain Sir Tom Moore after he died on February 2 following a short battle with..