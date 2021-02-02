Captain Sir Tom Moore: Queen leads tributes to 'inspiration for the nation'
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Buckingham Palace said the Queen recognised "the inspiration he provided for the whole nation".Full Article
The Queen, The Prime Minister and former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan are among the scores of people paying tribute to..
Captain Tom Moore, who lifted the nation during the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic has died, aged 100. The centenarian..
The Queen has offered her condolences to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore who has died, aged 100, after inspiring the nation..