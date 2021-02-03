No black directors in top roles at FTSE 100 companies
Black directors do not hold any of the top roles at FTSE 100 companies for the first time in six years despite long-standing diversity targets, according to new research.Full Article
Just 10 out of 297 leaders in top three roles have ethnic minority backgrounds, report says.