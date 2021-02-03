Libby Squire murder trial: Pawel Relowicz 'lied but did not kill'
Published
BBC Local News: Humberside -- Pawel Relowicz's defence says there is "not a shred of evidence" he murdered Libby Squire.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Humberside -- Pawel Relowicz's defence says there is "not a shred of evidence" he murdered Libby Squire.Full Article
Pawel Relowicz has been found guilty of raping and murdering Hull University student Libby Squire.Here is a timeline of events in..
After two weeks of evidence at trial the jury has retired to consider whether Pawel Relowicz killed Libby