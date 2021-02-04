Snow and rain to bring disruption to Scotland and northern England
Published
The UK faces five days of snow and ice across northern parts, while heavy rain could cause problems further south.Full Article
Published
The UK faces five days of snow and ice across northern parts, while heavy rain could cause problems further south.Full Article
Most of England and Scotland are still covered by snow and ice warnings as the new week begins amid the nation’s ongoing cold..
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for rain for Tuesday to Thursday for central northern England. Storm Christoph..