Climate change: Boris Johnson 'risks humiliation' over coal mine
Published
A leading climate scientist warns Boris Johnson that the mine undermines efforts on climate change.Full Article
Published
A leading climate scientist warns Boris Johnson that the mine undermines efforts on climate change.Full Article
Boris Johnson risks “humiliation” over approved plans to open a new coal mine in Cumbria, a leading climate scientist has..
Despite pressure from the UK’s climate change advisors, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says it will not intervene in..