Police called to 'serious incident' at Crosshouse Hospital
Published
Crosshouse hospital in Kilmarnock is under lockdown and ambulances are being diverted to a hospital in Ayr.Full Article
Published
Crosshouse hospital in Kilmarnock is under lockdown and ambulances are being diverted to a hospital in Ayr.Full Article
Police Scotland have confirmed that none of the incidents are terrorism-related but said that enquiries remain ongoing.
A shocking incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. A newborn girl was rescued from a pit in Civil Lines Police Station..