Liverpool cannot travel to Germany for European tie
Published
Liverpool will not be able to travel to Germany for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig because of Covid-19 restrictions.Full Article
Published
Liverpool will not be able to travel to Germany for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig because of Covid-19 restrictions.Full Article
Liverpool and Manchester City will face Bundesliga opposition in the upcoming Champions League last 16 ties, while Chelsea will..