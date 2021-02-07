Tomas Soucek: West Ham to appeal against red card v Fulham
Published
West Ham will appeal against Tomas Soucek's controversial red card at Fulham on Saturday.Full Article
Published
West Ham will appeal against Tomas Soucek's controversial red card at Fulham on Saturday.Full Article
The talking points from West Ham's 0-0 draw with Fulham as Mike Dean sent off Hammers midfielder Tomas Soucek in the closing stages..
It was a dramatic finale to Fulham's 0-0 draw with West Ham at Craven Cottage as Hammers midfielder Tomas Soucek was shown a red..