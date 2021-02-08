UK weather forecast for Storm Darcy - dubbed Beast from the East 2
The Met Office has said heavy snow could cause disruption this week as Storm Darcy batters the UK.Full Article
The snow isn't over just yet thanks to Storm Darcy, dubbed the 'Beast from the East 2'
A blast of freezing air from Russia and Eastern Europe has spawned Storm Darcy and triggered five days of weather warnings.
Heavy snow and icy conditions are forecast to hit parts of the UK, as strong easterly winds from Ukraine and the Black Sea area..