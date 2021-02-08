People who retire at 65 no longer required to sign on for state pension
Published
People who retire at 65 will no longer have to sign on to receive social welfare supports in the year before qualifying for the state pension.Full Article
Published
People who retire at 65 will no longer have to sign on to receive social welfare supports in the year before qualifying for the state pension.Full Article
You cannot make a new claim for PIP if you have reached State Pension age, but there is a way to get it.
The DWP could give eligible claimants between £238 and £356 every month in Attendance Allowance payments.