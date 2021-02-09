Scotland's historic win will be tarnished over players failure to take a knee
Published
Record view says it's a shame the achievement appears tarnished after some Scotland players failed to take a knee before kick-off.Full Article
BBC Local News: South Scotland -- Scottish Rugby says it supports those players who did not take a knee before Saturday's historic..