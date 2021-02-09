Covid: Travellers to UK set to be tested after arrival
Published
BBC Local News: Sussex -- The new testing regime, to be announced soon, is aimed at tracking cases and detecting new variants.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sussex -- The new testing regime, to be announced soon, is aimed at tracking cases and detecting new variants.Full Article
It has happened again. This time, a diligent worker, having followed all the protocols given to him, had returned a positive..
International travellers will have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Ontario starting today in a bid to stop contagious new..
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says air travellers should be prepared for COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Canada and hotel..