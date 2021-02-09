Mike Dean will not officiate in Premier League this weekend as request granted
Published
Mike Dean will not referee a game in the Premier League this weekend as his request to stand down was granted.Full Article
Published
Mike Dean will not referee a game in the Premier League this weekend as his request to stand down was granted.Full Article
The Premier League has been warned that fans will turn away in their droves unless changes are made to VAR. It took centre stage..
Referees chief Mike Riley has backed the request of Mike Dean to stand himself down from officiating at a Premier League game this..