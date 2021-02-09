Mystery metal monolith vanishes from ancient Turkish site
Published
A metal monolith that mysteriously appeared on a field in south-east Turkey has now disappeared four days later, according to Turkish media reports.Full Article
Published
A metal monolith that mysteriously appeared on a field in south-east Turkey has now disappeared four days later, according to Turkish media reports.Full Article
Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.The metal block was found by a..
Three-meter-high (about 10-foot-high) metal slab bearing ancient Turkic script, was found Friday by a farmer in Sanliurfa province