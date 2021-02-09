Ministers should have 'learned lessons properly' from first COVID wave, adviser says
Published
The UK and other European countries locked down "too late" in autumn, a government top scientific adviser has told Sky News.Full Article
Published
The UK and other European countries locked down "too late" in autumn, a government top scientific adviser has told Sky News.Full Article
Nearly six in 10 Americans are planning to make "carpe diem" their new mantra after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new..
Some U.S. senior care facilities are relying on the 2005 PREP Act for their defense in cases where a resident dies from COVID-19 as..