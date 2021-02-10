Wizard Of Oz remake in the works with Watchmen director Nicole Kassell
Published
A remake of 1939 classic film The Wizard Of Oz is in the works, New Line Cinema announced.Full Article
Published
A remake of 1939 classic film The Wizard Of Oz is in the works, New Line Cinema announced.Full Article
'The Wizard of Oz' is being remade with 'Watchmen' director Nicole Kassell at the helm.
A Wizard of Oz remake is in the works! The new movie – in the works with New Line Cinema – will be directed by Watchmen‘s..