'I'm not a cat' - lawyer gets stuck on kitten filter in court Zoom
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Attorney In Texas Can’t Remove Cat Filter On Zoom Court Hearing
HuffPost UK STUDIO
For the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas, attorney Rod Ponton showed up to a Zoom court hearing, unable to change his cute..
Feline filter fiasco in Texas court
Reuters Studio
When Judge Roy Ferguson opened up virtual proceedings of the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas on Zoom on Tuesday, he was not..
Lawyer accidentally uses kitten filter during Zoom court, tells judge 'I'm not a cat'
USA Today Tech (International)