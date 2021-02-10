Steve Coogan to play detective in new Stephen Lawrence drama
Published
Steve Coogan will play a detective in a new drama about the struggle that the family of Stephen Lawrence faced to achieve justice.Full Article
The UK actor will play the role of the detective who led the real-life murder investigation.