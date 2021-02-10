Yann Songo'o: Morecambe midfielder charged by FA for alleged homophobic comment

Yann Songo'o: Morecambe midfielder charged by FA for alleged homophobic comment

BBC Local News

Published

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Morecambe's Yann Songo'o is charged by the FA for allegedly making a homophobic comment in their loss to Tranmere.

Full Article