Coronavirus vaccination rollout passes one million mark in Scotland
More than one million people in Scotland have now received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine.Full Article
South Africa has suspended the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to healthcare staff after a study suggested it was not..
A further 443,985 people have received the first dose of one of the availablecoronavirus vaccines across the UK, the Government's..