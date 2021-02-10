Spanish princess Leonor to attend UWC Atlantic College in Wales
Princess Leonor de Borbon is to study at Atlantic College from this summer, it is announced.Full Article
The Spanish king and queen have decided to pay the £67,000 fees for heir to the throne Princess Leonor De Borbon to study at..
The heir to the Spanish throne is to study in Wales from this summer, it is announced.