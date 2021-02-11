Hustler publisher Larry Flynt dies at 78
Pornography purveyor Larry Flynt, who built Hustler magazine into an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights, died Wednesday. He was 78.Full Article
Larry Flynt, the pornography mogul, whose successful U.S. Supreme Court battle over free-speech rights led to a movie about his..
Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt Jr., the self-described "smut peddler who cares," who used his pornography empire and flair..