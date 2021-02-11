Man arrested in murder probe after body found in River Severn
Published
The woman was found last night following a major search mission by police and firefighters.Full Article
Published
The woman was found last night following a major search mission by police and firefighters.Full Article
'Lovely young lady' was said to have doted on her daughter; police found body in River Severn after several locations were sealed..
Search and rescue teams have been checking the River Severn while three separate locations in Worcester are being examined