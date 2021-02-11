Many people have been drinking a lot more since the pandemic started, prompting worries over whether alcohol has any impact on the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.Full Article
Can you drink alcohol before or after Covid vaccine - latest medical advice
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nellis Air Force Base begins administering COVID-19 vaccine
Nellis personnel administered the base’s first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 23 at the Mike O’Callaghan Military..
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas