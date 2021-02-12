People over 60 in England can now be vaccinated against Covid-19
People aged 60 to 69 will now be invited for a Covid-19 vaccine in England if supplies allow and if GPs have done all they can to reach those at higher risk.Full Article
Outdoor family reunions could be allowed within weeks while care home residents will be able to hold hands with a loved one again,..
A significantly smaller proportion of black people in England aged 70 and over have been given the COVID-19 vaccine compared to..