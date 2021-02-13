In case it had skipped you by somehow, I feel it's my public duty to point out that tomorrow is Valentine's Day. I know some of you will have been planning your romantic surprises for weeks and have your heartfelt, personalised cards and pressies tucked away in a secret corner of your house, ready to pull out for the big reveal tomorrow.Full Article
Why showing your love is not just for Valentine's Day, but for every day of the year
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
20210212LAFforCervera
KQTV
20210212LAFforCervera
You might like
More coverage
Restaurants mostly deserted on Valentine's Day
KQTV
Restaurants mostly deserted on Valentine's Day