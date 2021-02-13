Birmingham City v Luton Town
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Birmingham City and Luton Town.Full Article
Birmingham City are second bottom of the Championship after being beaten 1-0 at home by Luton Town on Saturday
Birmingham City's horrendous run of form continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town, plunging Aitor Karanka's side deeper..
Birmingham City go in search of their first home win since October 28 against Luton Town this afternoon - this is the side Aitor..