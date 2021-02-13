Johnson ‘optimistic’ about prospects for easing of lockdown
Published
Boris Johnson has said he is “optimistic” he will be able to set out plans for a “cautious” easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England later this month.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson has said he is “optimistic” he will be able to set out plans for a “cautious” easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England later this month.Full Article
Boris Johnson has said he is “optimistic” he will be able to begin announcing the easing of restrictions when he sets out his..
He said his first priority remained opening schools in England on March 8 but was optimistic this would be followed by other..
Boris Johnson has said he is "optimistic" ahead of his "roadmap" for easing England's lockdown - and hinted at which industries..