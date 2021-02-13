Senators vote to consider witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
Senators have voted to consider witnesses in the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.Full Article
Colorado's U.S. senators voted Saturday morning to subpoena witnesses and documents in the second impeachment trial of former..
Mitch McConnell tells colleagues he will vote to acquit ahead of closing arguments