Rangers edge Kilmarnock to extend lead to 21 points thanks to Ryan Jack's stunner
Ryan Jack's stunning strike gives Rangers a victory over Kilmarnock that extends their Scottish Premiership lead over Celtic to 21 points.
The Scotland international's volleyed effort was the only goal of the game as the hosts took another step toward the title.