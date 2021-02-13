The Masked Singer: Viewers convinced Sausage is Joss Stone
Published
The clues Sausage has given on tonight's show on ITV - that she's vegan and has won a Grammy - suggest it could be Joss Stone.Full Article
Published
The clues Sausage has given on tonight's show on ITV - that she's vegan and has won a Grammy - suggest it could be Joss Stone.Full Article
Viewers of the BBC singing show believe that the singer is hiding behind the sausage costume
Gossip is hotting up ahead of the Masked Singer UK final