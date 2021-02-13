Trump acquitted of inciting Capitol attack in second impeachment trial
Published
The US senate has acquitted former president Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Full Article
Seven Senate Republicans voted to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial on Saturday. Those senators..
After initially voting to begin calling witnesses in the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, House managers..