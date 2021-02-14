First vaccine shots providing 67% protection after three weeks – epidemiologist
Published
Single jabs of Covid-19 vaccinations are providing 67% protection against infection, according to data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study App.Full Article
Published
Single jabs of Covid-19 vaccinations are providing 67% protection against infection, according to data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study App.Full Article
A single dose of the Oxford vaccine may reduce transmission of coronavirus by two-thirds, according to a new study. The news..
02-01-2021 for Bri