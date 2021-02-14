Covid-19: More than 15 million in UK have first vaccine jab - Nadhim Zahawi
At least 15 million people in UK have had their first coronavirus jab, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi says.Full Article
More than 17 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while the number of deaths has..
Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said more than 15 million people in the UK had now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.