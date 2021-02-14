Peter Lawrence, whose daughter Claudia Lawrence has been missing since she disappeared from her York home almost 12 years ago, has died aged 74.Full Article
Father of missing Claudia Lawrence has died without knowing what happened to her
Claudia Lawrence: Father of missing chef dies aged 74
Peter Lawrence campaigned for families of missing people but never discovered his daughter's fate.
