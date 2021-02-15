Duke and Duchess of Sussex expecting second child
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are expecting a second child, with an image taken remotely from London having been released.Full Article
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have have said they are "overjoyed" to be expecting their second child.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new baby will be eighth in line to the throne.The first seven places will remain unchanged:the..