At 5pm, the PM will address the nation from Number 10 Downing Street, alongside key advisors and medical officers.Full Article
Five announcements from Boris Johnson before live press conference at 5pm
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Key dates and announcements from Boris Johnson's press conference
Cambridge News
The PM was joined by Sir Patrick Vallance at his Covid press briefing yesterday
Nine announcements from Boris Johnson press conference
Tamworth Herald
Boris Johnson announces press conference at 5pm on Monday
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
Watch Live: Boris Johnson Holds Press Conference After EU Agreement
HuffPost UK STUDIO
The announcement comes after UK And EU announced agreement on the future trade relationship.
Watch Live: Boris Johnson Holds Press Conference Amid Covid Freight Chaos
HuffPost UK STUDIO
Watch Live: Boris Johnson Holds Press Conference Amid Spike In Covid Cases
HuffPost UK STUDIO
Live updates as Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference
Hertfordshire Mercury