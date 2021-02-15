Professor Tim Spector of Kings College London says data proves to show those who have already had the virus are more likely to get headaches and feel low for days following their vaccineFull Article
Expert says which vaccine side effects more common if you've had Covid
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The COVID Vaccine Has 6 Very Common Side Effects
Cerise Media English
The COVID Vaccine Has 6 Very Common Side Effects
You might like
More coverage
Coronavirus vaccine in Colorado: Your questions answered
7News - The Denver Channel
Is the vaccine safe? What's in the shot? And who's next in line to get it? Jason Gruenauer talks to an infectious disease expert to..
Doctors: Severe side effects from 2nd dose of COVID vaccine possible but shouldn't be deterrent
7News - The Denver Channel
How Life Might Change As We Live With The Pandemic – OpEd
Eurasia Review