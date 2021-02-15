Speaker Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will establish an independent commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the US Capitol.Full Article
The commission will “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack..